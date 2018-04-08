Tennessee GOP committee votes to remove 8 primary candidates

A prominent Nashville artist led a march this weekend designed to “Free the Carousel.”More >>
A prominent Nashville artist led a march this weekend designed to “Free the Carousel.”More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
A man died when his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle on Donelson Pike late Saturday, police say.More >>
The Tennessee Republican Party's executive committee has decided to remove seven GOP candidates for U.S. Senate and one in the governor's race from the August primary election ballot.More >>
The Tennessee Republican Party's executive committee has decided to remove seven GOP candidates for U.S. Senate and one in the governor's race from the August primary election ballot.More >>
Gallatin Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday morning and turned the investigation over to the TBI, officials said Sunday. According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
Gallatin Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday morning and turned the investigation over to the TBI, officials said Sunday. According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
Lawrence Co. Fire and EMS, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies, are responding to a crash on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence County on Highway 43 near Brace Road.More >>
Lawrence Co. Fire and EMS, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies, are responding to a crash on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence County on Highway 43 near Brace Road.More >>
Check your Powerball tickets! A $50,000 ticket was sold in East Tennessee. But officials say they're not the only lucky winners in Tennessee.More >>
Check your Powerball tickets! A $50,000 ticket was sold in East Tennessee. But officials say they're not the only lucky winners in Tennessee.More >>
Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Saturday. No officers were hurt.More >>
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Saturday. No officers were hurt.More >>