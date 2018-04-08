Lawrence Co. EMS, THP responding to crash on Hwy 43

Lawrence Co. Fire and EMS, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies, are responding to a crash on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence County.

Officials say the crash happened on Highway 43 near Brace Road.

An Air Vac helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

Officials have not released any information regarding the cause of the accident nor the conditions of any potential victims at this time.

