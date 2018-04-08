$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in East Tennessee

Check your Powerball tickets! A $50,000 ticket was sold in East Tennessee.

The lucky prize winner purchased the ticket in Rutledge, Tennessee, which is northeast of Knoxville, has not yet claimed their prize.

But they're not the only winners in Tennessee. According to the TN Lottery, last night's drawing created 12,315 winners of various prize levels across the state.

The winner $50,000 winner matched 4 of the 5 white numbers as well as matching the red Powerball number.

Smaller, varying prizes are awarded to players that match the Powerball and fewer white numbers as well.

Last night's winning numbers are 2, 17, 20, 38, 39 and the Powerball is 2. Power play number is x2.

While thousands won smaller prizes, no one hit the jackpot, which means next Wednesday's drawing is still a very large prize estimated at $89 million.

