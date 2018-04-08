$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in East Tennessee

Lawrence Co. Fire and EMS, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies, are responding to a crash on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence County on Highway 43 near Brace Road.More >>
Gallatin Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday morning and turned the investigation over to the TBI, officials said Sunday. According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
Check your Powerball tickets! A $50,000 ticket was sold in East Tennessee. But officials say they're not the only lucky winners in Tennessee.More >>
Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Nashville Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday night.More >>
Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Saturday. No officers were hurt.More >>
Members of the Dickson County community and beyond gathered Saturday evening to remember the young Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >>
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >>
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >>
A Colorado woman was rescued by a homeless woman just moments before a train smashed into her car.More >>
Gallatin Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Saturday morning and turned the investigation over to the TBI, officials said Sunday. According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
