1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Donelson Pike Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., a car appeared to have crossed the double yellow line and struck another vehicle head on.

One victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Two other drivers had non-life threatening injuries.

Donelson Pike is currently closed between Interstate 40 and the airport entrance.

No other details about the crash were released. 

