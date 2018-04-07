1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Donelson Pike

According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Nashville Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday night.More >>
Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Saturday. No officers were hurt.More >>
Members of the Dickson County community and beyond gathered Saturday evening to remember the young Joe Clyde Daniels.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
A prominent Nashville artist will lead a march this weekend designed to “Free the Carousel.”More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >>
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, Jonte Bender was taken into custody in Goodlettsville.More >>
He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus. MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.More >>
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Saturday. No officers were hurt.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
