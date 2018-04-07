1 injured in officer-involved shooting in La Vergne

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne on Saturday afternoon.

According to the TBI, officers were trying to make a traffic stop on Sand Hill Road, but the driver reportedly drove in their direction, almost hitting them.

One of the officers then fired shots into the car, striking the driver.

The driver continued to flee before ultimately crashing the car about a mile from the scene of the initial traffic stop.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation by the TBI.