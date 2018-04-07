LISTEN: 911 call of Joseph Daniels reporting his son as missing

Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More >>
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More >>
Authorities have released the 911 call of Joseph Ray Daniels reporting his 5-year-old son as missing. Daniels was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide for the child’s death.More >>
Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.More >>
Gallatin Police say a suspect accused of murder and car theft is on the loose and they need the public's help locating him.More >>
A prominent Nashville artist will lead a march this weekend designed to “Free the Carousel.”More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
John Isner beat Joris De Loore 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-4 Friday night giving the United States a 1-0 lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >>
He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus. MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley is reimbursing the woman who mailed two catfish to the NHL office this week.More >>
According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all “did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old.”More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.More >>
