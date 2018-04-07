Fire at Trump Tower reported on 50th floor

(Meredith) – Fire crews are currently responding to a fire at Trump Tower.

According to CBS New York, the Fire Department of New York was called to the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue around 6 p.m. EDT.

A video posted by Twitter user Michael J Lukiman shows a flame with smoke rising from the building.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

