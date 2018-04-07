Police searching for Gallatin homicide, carjacking suspect

Gallatin Police say a suspect accused of murder and car theft is on the loose and they need the public's help locating him.

Jonte Bender was initially wanted for a homicide and attempted homicide at the Econo Lodge on West Main Street early Saturday morning.

Now, police say Bender stole a car and is on the run.

The suspect is connected with a carjacking that happened just before 9 a.m. at Gallatin H&R Block on Nashville Pike.

Officials say Bender is driving a stolen 2009 4-door, burnt orange Dodge Caliber with an FOP sticker on the back hatch window and the Kentucky license plate #690-RVW.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.

