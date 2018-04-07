2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash

According to Fort Campbell officials, two soldiers from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were killed in a helicopter crash on the base Friday evening.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Friday at a local training area on the base.

The crew was conducting routine training at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar,” acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time.”

Officials say the names of the deceased will not be released until late on Saturday after next-of-kin have been notified.

