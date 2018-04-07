Father of missing 5-year-old boy charged with criminal homicide

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was last seen Tuesday night in Dickson. (Source: TBI)

The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, who had severe autism and couldn't speak, was reported missing by his parents on Wednesday morning, April 4. At the request of the Dickson Co. Sheriff's Office, the TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Officials and community volunteers had been searching for the boy day and night for four days.

On Friday, April 6, 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested TBI search the Daniels' residence for evidence of criminal misconduct. That search led officers to arrest Joseph Daniels.

Joseph Daniels, 28, was arrested and booked into Dickson Co. Jail just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and was charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

TBI officials say Daniels intentionally killed his son, Joe Clyde Daniels, in their home in the early morning of April 3-4 and then hid his body.

Investigators say their investigation is ongoing and they are still actively searching for the body of the missing boy. While civilian search teams have been a great help to law enforcement this week, officials say volunteers can no longer take part in the search now that it is part of a criminal investigation.

Joseph Daniels is the only person facing charges for his son's death and disappearance at this time.

