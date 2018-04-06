Nashville Mayor reimburses fan for sending catfish to NHL HQ

Nashville Mayor David Briley gave Briley Meeks a check to cover the price of sending a catfish to the NHL offices earlier this week. (WSMV)

Nashville Mayor David Briley is reimbursing the woman who mailed two catfish to the NHL office this week.

Briley Meeks was mad at the NHL for taking away a Predators’ goal in their loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Situation Room in Toronto determined there was goaltender interference on the play, reversing the call on the ice with less than one second remaining. Had the goal been allowed, the game would have been tied at 2-2.

The Predators called Meeks and told her the NHL got the fish and officials had a good laugh about it.

“I’m glad they thought it was as funny as I did,” said Meeks. “I thought they were going to be mad. I’m glad they got a kick out of it.”

The price of the fish plus shipping was $141.74.

