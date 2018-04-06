Hendersonville man arrested on sex charges

Joshua Crews, 38, was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful photography by Hendersonville Police. (Photo: Hendersonville Police)

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful photography on Thursday.

Hendersonville Police said Joshua Crews, of Hendersonville, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of unlawful photography after an investigation.

Crews is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on May 9.

