24 Franklin residents enrolled in Citizens’ Police Academy

Franklin Police launched its 36th Citizens' Police Academy. (Photo: Franklin Police Department) Franklin Police launched its 36th Citizens' Police Academy. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)
Two dozen Franklin residents are getting a closer look at what it’s like to be a police officer.

The Franklin Police Department began their Citizens’ Police Academy on Thursday night.

“This is our 36th Citizens’ Police Academy,” said Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner. “It’s a very popular program and we’re very thankful for that.”

The eight-week program will give the residents the chance to ride along with officers and see the challenges they face in the community.

Residents will also be able to voice their concerns about public safety.

