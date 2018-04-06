Fewer Metro students will be receiving free lunches

Fewer Metro Schools students will be eligible for the district’s free lunch program because it’s being scaled back.

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph said students who qualify for the free lunch will still be able to receive it.

There will be 74 schools remaining in the program and families will have to fill out paperwork to make sure they qualify for the free lunch.

Joseph said it will be crucial for parents to complete the paperwork so students who need the free lunch will get it.

“It’s a concern for us very much so because we want children eating and we don’t want any child not to have food because they don’t understand the process or need to fill out paperwork or are afraid to fill out paperwork,” said Joseph. “We’re going to be working hard to communicate with folks.”

Information will be sent to parents in the coming months about how they can continue their child’s free lunches.

