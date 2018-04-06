Strawberry farmers protect crop ahead of temperature drop

Some in middle Tennessee farmers say you can work hard and prepare all you can, but ultimately, you hope for the best when temperatures drop like this.

"This is my happy places, yes," said Miranda Head with a smile, standing out in a field. "I absolutely love it here. It's very peaceful and quiet. Nobody back here to bother you. You can just be in your own little world here."

Over ten years at her Head's Farm in Cedar Hill, Head's found a passion she never knew she had for growing strawberries.



"Yes, they are my babies," she laughed. "I love the beauty of the strawberries. I could not even come up with a number to tell you how many hours I spend back here. It's the love I put into them that I feel sets mine apart."

With a newfound calling came a newfound stress.



"Every time the word 'freeze' comes into the forecast, you don't go to bed without worrying," she said.

Head's forever watching the weather.



"It keeps them shielded from the freeze," she said, pulling covers over her strawberry crop. "They're good down to 28 degrees. When you put the covers on, it's more protection for them."

All the effort is to protect her berries from getting little black spots.



"That means the cold weather has nipped it, and you're not going to have a strawberry," said Head. "That's not something you want to see in your strawberries."

The coverings mean for a while her bees can't get to the berries. Head's still intending to open her field for picking toward the end of the month and sell to her usual farmers' market and produce stands.



"We're excited and ready to get to spring if it'll ever give," she said. "We are looking at two weeks, weather permitting, from today at least."

Concerns about the cold won't stop her from doing what she loves.



"I wake up and smile and be thankful for what I've been given," said Head. "All you can do is cover them and take the precautions we've been doing and hope and pray for the best."

