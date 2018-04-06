Man seen on roadway begging for kidney recovering from surgery

Joshua Surovey stood alongside the road holding a sign hoping to find someone to donate him a kidney. (WSMV File Photo)

A man News4 saw on the side of the road holding a sign asking strangers for a kidney in 2016 is now recovering from surgery.

Joshua Surovey went to extreme ways in 2016 to try to find someone who was a match to him and would donate a kidney.

“I guess if you want something bad enough you’re going to fight for it,” he said.

Today, Surovey has lost 206 pounds so he could be eligible for a transplant and what he wanted, needed, worked, prayed and hoped would happen for so long he finally got.

Renee Bruens saw a sign on Surovey’s car at the gym.

Fast friends, who met by chance, are now connected for life through the gift of life.

"I don't know if I'm crying because of the pain or because I'm happy," said Bruens as she reunited with Surovey after the surgery.

"I can't express how grateful I am," Surovey told Bruens through tears.

The two weren't sugar coating anything. Surgery was definitely scary. The day after surgery, they were in a lot of pain.

"I didn't anticipate that. I thought it would be a little bit less pain in the hospital and more pain at home," said Bruens.

But for Surovey, she said, she'd do it again.

"I mean, she saved my life. I mean who does that, a complete stranger? She's a complete God send," said Surovey.

The two hope to be back home by Sunday. Bruens should be fully recovered in four to six weeks. Surovey's recovery will take about three months.

Vanderbilt has been performing transplant surgeries since 1962. So far there have been more than 5,000 kidney transplants at the hospital.

