As playoffs approach, police issue warning about fake Preds tickets

They're number one in the NHL.

They have more points than any team in the conference.

The Predators could go all the way.

"The demand is astronomical. I mean they've sold out 100 straight games now," said Metro Police Sgt. Michael Warren.

The problem: thieves know that too.

"Everybody is coming out of the woodwork with fake tickets or they're scamming people online," said Warren.

Warren said they're seeing a huge spike in scam artists selling fake Nashville Predators tickets and, as we get closer to the playoffs, police expect the problem to get worse.

"People are getting up here, they're excited, they've brought their whole family out, they think they have a legitimate admission and they get turned away at the door," said Warren.

Warren said when buying from a second-hand vendor, check the date on the tickets.

Keep in mind Ticketmaster always puts its font in bold and if someone is selling a ticket for a sold out game at face value, that's a red flag.

The best thing to do is buy directly from the source.

We talked to fans who have taken risks with Preds tickets before.

"Most of the time we buy tickets online," said one fan.

Now, they're willing to pay for peace of mind.

"We don't want to buy tickets from somebody out there and lose our money," said another fan.

