Reserve guard Chris Darrington transferring from Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee guard Chris Darrington intends to transfer at the end of the spring semester after playing sparingly in his lone season with the Volunteers.

School officials announced Darrington's pending departure Friday.

Darrington arrived at Tennessee last year after being named a first-team junior-college All-American at Vincennes (Indiana) University, but the 6-foot-1 guard from Toledo, Ohio, struggled to find a role with the Vols.

He appeared in 25 of Tennessee's 35 games as a junior and averaged 2.6 points and 8.4 minutes. Darrington played a total of two minutes over Tennessee's last seven games.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement that "we appreciate all of Chris' contributions both on and off the court this past year." Barnes added that "we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

