Wintry mix of precipitation possible early Saturday

A wintry mix of precipitation may greet early risers on Saturday morning.

Rain across the area on Friday night may turn to sleet and possibly snow near the Tennessee/Kentucky state line as cold air spreads through the region.

There should be no accumulating snow in the area. A light dusting is possible for the elevated area of eastern Middle Tennessee.

The showers will linger through Saturday afternoon before coming to an end on Saturday night.

