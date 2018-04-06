Local teen inspires iOS update that gives you control over iPhone speed

iPhone users can thank a local 17-year-old for Apple’s most recent iOS update. He’s the same teen who exposed Apple for intentionally slowing down iPhones. The new update is more transparent about the phone’s battery life, and it gives users control over the speed of your phone.More >>
An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old child allegedly taken by his non-custodial parent in Perry County.More >>
Criminal charges have been dropped against a Memphis journalist, but he remains in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Manuel Duran was one of nine arrested outside the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday during a larger protest against ICE's policies, poverty, and other societal ills facing Hispanic Americans.More >>
He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus. MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that overturns some local short-term rental bans following a debate that lasted more than two hours with lawmakers arguing about property rights versus local control.More >>
A resolution that would change the Tennessee Constitution to say that God is the source of liberty for the state's citizens is gaining momentum.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Craig Smith scored twice and Ryan Johansen had the go-ahead goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night to clinch first place in the Central...More >>
Visitors to the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday were treated to an ancient religious exhibit.More >>
News4 and MTSU political science professor Kent Syler discusses the U.S. Senate and governor races after a poll was released on Thursday. (4/5/18)More >>
An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old child allegedly taken by his non-custodial parent in Perry County.More >>
The biggest challenge for Seattle left-hander James Paxton at Minnesota's home opener came even before he started pitching on the 38-degree afternoon.More >>
He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus. MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
A Metro Police officer, who said she was raped by a fellow officer, claims her former precinct commander interfered with the trial.More >>
A former commissioner of the Tennessee prison system will be heading to prison.More >>
Police in Gallatin are working to piece together the events that led up to Corey Williams allegedly shooting and killing his wife Lexus in front of their two children Tuesday night.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
Criminal charges have been dropped against a Memphis journalist, but he remains in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Manuel Duran was one of nine arrested outside the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday during a larger protest against ICE's policies, poverty, and other societal ills facing Hispanic Americans.More >>
Response to a Utah family's rendition of a song from the long-running musical "Les Miserables" is growing on Facebook.More >>
