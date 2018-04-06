Local teen inspires iOS update that gives you control over iPhone speed

iPhone users can thank a local 17-year-old for Apple’s most recent iOS update. He’s the same teen who exposed Apple for intentionally slowing down iPhones.The new update is more transparent about the phone’s battery life, and it gives users control over the speed of your phone.

A new feature will appear on the iPhone, once it’s updated to iOS 11.3, called “Battery Health (Beta).”

You can get to that screen by going to SETTINGS -> BATTERY -> BATTERY HEALTH (BETA).

Once opened, the feature displays the phone battery’s current status. Once the battery ages to a certain point, the iPhone will begin to slow itself down to compensate. The phone will now alert you when this begins to happen.

Then, the option to turn ‘beta’ on or off appears. If kept on, the phone will continue to gradually slow down.

If ‘beta’ is turned off, your iPhone will operate at the same speed, at the cost of it randomly shutting off. That side effect is why Apple started slowing phones down in the first place.

The phone slow-down was discovered by 17-year-old Clarksville resident Tyler Barney last year. His post on Reddit uncovering the issue went viral, prompting Apple to admit they were slowing iPhones down on purpose.

Four months later, Apple rolled out this update.

“It's cool,” Barney said. “It's something I think needed to be there. Now that it is there, it’s fixed for a lot of people, but it should have been there before.”

Tyler has a tip for iPhone users once they get the update. He says a good way to gauge ‘beta’ preference, is whether the user is bothered by low-power mode.

He says if you notice a difference when the phone is in low-power mode, turn ‘beta’ off and keep the phone fast. If not, just leave it alone.

The teen has a third solution for users who don’t want their phones to shut off or slow down. He says getting a new battery once it starts to degrade will fix the problem.

Apple is offering batteries for $29.99 for the year of 2018.

