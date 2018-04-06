Perry Co. officials searching for toddler taken by his father

Dawson Cole Bonee was allegedly taken from a Perry County home by his father, who did not have custody rights. (Photo: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old child allegedly taken by his non-custodial parent in Perry County.

Perry County Chief Deputy Bart Rossen said Jeremy Bonee took his son Dawson Cole Bonee about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday from a home on Kelly’s Landing Road.

Bonee does not have parental rights to Dawson.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Dodge truck with a standard cab with Tennessee license plate 6F4-0D4. He was believed to have been traveling south on Lego School Road and may have been driving under the influence.

Contact law enforcement if you have information about Bonee.

