Tennessee Legislature passes school spanking bill

He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus. MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.More >>
An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old child allegedly taken by his non-custodial parent in Perry County.More >>
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that overturns some local short-term rental bans following a debate that lasted more than two hours with lawmakers arguing about property rights versus local control.More >>
A resolution that would change the Tennessee Constitution to say that God is the source of liberty for the state's citizens is gaining momentum.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Craig Smith scored twice and Ryan Johansen had the go-ahead goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night to clinch first place in the Central...More >>
Visitors to the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday were treated to an ancient religious exhibit.More >>
News4 and MTSU political science professor Kent Syler discusses the U.S. Senate and governor races after a poll was released on Thursday. (4/5/18)More >>
Tennessee law enforcement officers are cracking down on distracted drivers.More >>
A former commissioner of the Tennessee prison system will be heading to prison.More >>
