Historic documents displayed at Tennessee Capitol

Several rare and valuable Torah scrolls were at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday. (WSMV)

Visitors to the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday were treated to an ancient religious exhibit.

The display featured several rare and valuable Torah scrolls dating back hundreds of years. One of the scrolls is 600 years old.

Some of the scrolls have survived horrific periods of human history, including the Holocaust.

State minister Bill Geisel said when Jewish communities were under oppression and knew they would soon be taken over by the Nazis, one of the first things they would preserve would be their Torah for their synagogue, their community.

“And then they would be sent away, sometimes to Israel, for safe keeping,” said Geisel. “Where the people themselves would be destroyed, the Torah scroll would be the last witness to that community.”

The Capitol Commission of Tennessee and Mikra Research Laboratories brought the display to Nashville.

The Mikra organization was able to purchase the scrolls after they had been damaged or defiled in some way.

