Law enforcement uses bus to stop distracted driving

The THP used a bus on Thursday to help crack down on distracted driving. (WSMv)

Tennessee law enforcement officers are cracking down on distracted drivers.

Police are catching distracted drivers with a bus tour, but it’s not your typical road trip.

On Thursday agencies from across the state rode in tour buses with tinted windows as part of the third distracted driving bus tour.

Officers are able to see directly into your vehicle. They can see if you are texting or violating any other law.

If you are breaking the law, they alert officers in marked cars, who will then pull the driver over.

Officers said it’s to keep you and other drivers safe.

“We have about 1,000 people killed every year in Tennessee. We have over 500 one-car fatality crashes last year. That’s 500 crashes we really don’t have any explanation for,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Tracy Trott.

Last year distracted driving was a factor in more than 24,000 crashes statewide. More than 100 of those crashes were fatal.

“In my opinion, it is the number one traffic safety issue in the country right now,” said Trott. “Seat belt usage will continue to be a focus of ours, along with hazardous moving violations that kill people, but distracted driving is really at an epidemic proportion.”

The goal of the bus tour is to decrease accidents, especially the ones that are deadly.

