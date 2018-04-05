Former TN corrections commissioner sentenced to prison

Quenton White, former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, will serve one year in prison. (WSMV)

A former commissioner of the Tennessee prison system will be heading to prison.

Quenton White had a career in state and federal government, but it was his work as a private attorney that broke the law.

He admitted to stealing from the clients he was supposed to help – black farmers who had just won a big discrimination lawsuit.

Black farmers filed a class action lawsuit claiming they were denied crop loans based on their race. This prompted rallies in the nation’s Capitol in 2013.

Black farmers won and were supposed to get about $50,000 each.

White was a private attorney in Nashville.

According to court documents, White represented three black farms in Fayette County, located in West Tennessee, between 2013 and 2016.

White collected their $50,000 in settlement money but kept that money for himself.

White had a high profile in Tennessee at one time. He was the commissioner of the Department of Corrections from 2003 to 2005. He was forced to resign. He was the U.S. Attorney during the Clinton administration.

White was sentenced to serve one year in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney prosecuting the case said White victimized black farmers and their families for his own personal gain.

The Tennessee Supreme Court also disbarred White on Thursday and required him to pay restitution to former clients and the Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Responsibility's costs in the disciplinary action.

