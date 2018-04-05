Student says she is being stalked on MTSU campus

A former commissioner of the Tennessee prison system will be heading to prison.More >>
He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus. MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.More >>
Craig Smith scored twice and Ryan Johansen had the go-ahead goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night to clinch first place in the Central...More >>
A Metro Police officer, who said she was raped by a fellow officer, claims her former precinct commander interfered with the trial.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels, issuing a firm denial in his first public comments about the adult-film actress who alleges she had an affair with him.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam would not comment on whether he thinks Rep. David Byrd should resign in light of sexual misconduct allegations, saying the lawmaker’s fate should be left up to the voters. Last week three women claimed Byrd, R-Waynesboro, initiated sexual contact with them while they were teens on his basketball team more than 30 years ago at Wayne County High School.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Juan N. Mendez reportedly admitted to police that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old several times over the past six months.More >>
A Palmyra, TN, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after his arrest for firing several shots at pursuing Clarksville police officers in February, according to a news release.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Police in Gallatin are working to piece together the events that led up to Corey Williams allegedly shooting and killing his wife Lexus in front of their two children Tuesday night.More >>
The biggest challenge for Seattle left-hander James Paxton at Minnesota's home opener came even before he started pitching on the 38-degree afternoon.More >>
A Franklin man who has helped launch three best-selling books is in the midst of a disturbing chapter in his own life. He's being accused of molesting a child and is now suing his accuser.More >>
Juan N. Mendez reportedly admitted to police that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old several times over the past six months.More >>
The Tennessee Titans are heading into their 20th season with that nickname sporting a new look that wound up more of an update featuring some subtle changes.More >>
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
A Metro Police officer, who said she was raped by a fellow officer, claims her former precinct commander interfered with the trial.More >>
A manhunt is underway after a police chase that began in Robertson County ended in Belle Meade.More >>
