Student says she is being stalked on MTSU campus

He’s been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus.

MTSU Police say they’ve tried pursuing charges against Paul Oscai, the student accused of stalking, but the District Attorney told them there isn’t evidence to arrest him.

In police reports, students accuse Oscai of following them around the library, making unwanted advances and standing outside their apartment buildings.

“Nothing could be done until he physically harmed me or another student then we can get him charged,” said the student.

The student, who does not want to be identified says she has been stalked by Oscai for months.

She remembers an early encounter with him on the elevator.

Oscai allegedly asked if she's seen him around.

“I said ‘No, I don't think I've seen you around’ and he said ‘you will, don't worry,’” said the student.

Days later, while in the bathroom at the library, the student says he pounded on the bathroom stall, threatened her and then took off.

“I started to notice this is really bad. I was afraid for my life at the point,” said the student.

MTSU police confirm Oscai has been banned from the school library and the student union, but he is still allowed to be on campus and go to classes.

The student told us the university told her they were investigating.

News 4 reached out to MTSU for details.

Spokesperson Jimmy Hart

sent us this statement:

Due to federal student privacy rules, MTSU cannot confirm or deny the existence of such an investigation, nor can MTSU comment on specific student disciplinary investigations. However, we can state that during the course of all investigations, all involved students are entitled to due process. As a result, we must give an accused student notice of the allegations against him or her and provide a meaningful opportunity to respond. During the investigation, accused students are permitted to remain on campus unless they are determined to present a direct threat to the safety of others.

Oscai has been arrested before.

According the Cook County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, Oscai was charged with domestic battery in 2012.

“I just plead that the people in charge will look at this, hear this story and realize things really need to change,” said the student.

The student says she has seen Oscai in buildings that he's been banned from.

She says until something more is done, she is having police escorts walk her to and from class.