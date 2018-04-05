Man indicted on federal charges after shooting at Clarksville officers

A Palmyra, TN, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after his arrest for firing several shots at pursuing Clarksville police officers in February, according to a news release.

Levi West, 34, was indicted on Wednesday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of body armor, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee announced in a news release.

According to the indictment, West was attempted to flee from a traffic stop by Clarksville Police on Feb. 3 and fired several shots at officers. He then fled into a wooded area and was later caught with the help of a police K-9.

The indictment said police recovered a .40 caliber Glock near West and recovered a ballistic vest and other military equipment in his vehicle. He was found to have a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is also prohibited from possession body armor because of a prior conviction of a crime of violence.

“This is yet another example of our policy to review every act of violence against our law enforcement officers,” Cochran said in a press release. “As in this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will bring federal charges where appropriate, for acts of violence committed against our men and women in blue.”

If convicted, West faces up to 10 years in prison the firearms charge and up to three years in prison on the body armor charge and a $250,000 fine.

