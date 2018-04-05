Man arrested for 2013 armed gas station robbery in Franklin

Kyle Michael Brown was arrested by Franklin Police on charges of aggravated robbery and felony theft in connection with an August 2013 robbery. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

The suspect in an August 2013 armed gas station robbery has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Franklin police said Kyle Michael Brown, 27, of Nashville, was arrested on Wednesday night in Columbia on charges of aggravated robbery and felony theft.

Police identified Brown as a suspect in the robbery of Twice Daily’s, 229 S. Royal Oaks Blvd., in February.

Detectives said Brown used a gun to threaten the clerk during the robbery.

Brown was released on Thursday morning after posting a $27,000 bond. He is set to appear in Williamson County General Sessions Court on April 19.

