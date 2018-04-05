Student arrested for guns in vehicle at Oakland High

A 17-year-old student has been expelled from school after a book bag with marijuana and two loaded handguns inside the trunk of a car at Oakland High School.

During a routine check of student parking permits, an administrator discovered a strong smell of marijuana coming from a student’s car.

The student was brought to the vehicle and it was searched.

“We know these situations can be frightening for parents and students, but we want to ensure parents know that no threats were made against students and the school staff followed all safety procedures to resolve the situation,” the school system said in an automated call to Oakland High parents. “Maintaining safe environments for our students is our top priority.”

The student has been expelled under the school district’s zero-tolerance policy and has been arrested by the school resource officer. He has been charged with felony possession of marijuana for resale and felony possession of weapons on school grounds.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.