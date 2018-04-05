20 candidates vie to be next Nashville mayor

Twenty candidates returned petitions to qualify to run for Nashville Mayor in a special election to be held on Aug. 2.

The candidates include current Mayor David Briley, who was sworn in after the resignation of Megan Barry.

The winner of the August election, and a run-off election if needed, would serve until August 2019, the date for the next city elections.

The winning candidate in August must receive a majority of the votes. If the candidate doesn’t receive 50.1 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will have a run-off election at a later date.

Candidates who returned petitions are Carlin J Alford, Anthony Billups, Sterlina Brady, David Briley, Ralph Bristol, Jeff Carr, Julia Clark-Johnson, Roy Dale, James Garrett, Erica Gilmore, Albert Hacker, David Hiland, Harold M Love, Jeff Napier, Linda W Perry, Jon Sewell, Carrie A Sharbel, Jack Shewmaker, Carol Swain and Ludye Wallace.

The Davidson County Election Commission has confirmed signatures on 11 of the petitions. The commission is working to verify the signatures on the other petitions on Thursday afternoon.

The deadline to file a qualifying petition with 25 signatures of registered voters in Davidson County was at noon on Thursday.

Thursday was also the deadline to qualify for state races that have primary elections in August, such as the Governor, State House, State Senate, Congress and U.S. Senate races.

Early voting for the May 1 County Primary elections begins on Wednesday, April 11.

