14 candidates vie to be next Nashville mayor

Fourteen candidates have been certified to run for Nashville Mayor in a special election to be held on Aug. 2.

The candidates include current Mayor David Briley, who was sworn in after the resignation of Megan Barry.

The winner of the August election, and a run-off election if needed, would serve until August 2019, the date for the next city elections.

The winning candidate in August must receive a majority of the votes. If the candidate doesn’t receive 50.1 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will have a run-off election at a later date.

Candidates who were certified and will be on the ballot are Carlin J Alford, David Briley, Ralph Bristol, Jeff Obafemi Carr, Julia Clark-Johnson, Roy Dale, Erica Gilmore, Albert Hacker, David L Hiland, Harold M Love, Jeffrey A Napier, Jon Sewell, Carol M Swain and Ludye N Wallace.

Six candidates - Anthony Billups, Sterlina Brady, James Garrett, Linda W Perry, Carrie A Sharbel and Jack Shewmaker returned qualifying petitions for mayor but their petitions were either not certified or they decided to remove their names from the ballot. Candidates have until noon on April 12 to withdraw from the race.

The Davidson County Election Commission has confirmed signatures on 11 of the petitions. The commission is working to verify the signatures on the other petitions on Thursday afternoon.

The deadline to file a qualifying petition with 25 signatures of registered voters in Davidson County was at noon on Thursday.

Thursday was also the deadline to qualify for state races that have primary elections in August, such as the Governor, State House, State Senate, Congress and U.S. Senate races.

Early voting for the May 1 County Primary elections begins on Wednesday, April 11.

