Lady Antebellum to headline 4th of July concert in Nashville

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country group Lady Antebellum will be headlining this year's 4th of July celebration in downtown Nashville.

Chris Janson, Lucie Silvas and Shannon Sanders will also be performing at the "Let Freedom Sing!" event.

