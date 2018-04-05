Lady Antebellum to headline 4th of July concert in Nashville

Country group Lady Antebellum will be headlining this year's 4th of July celebration in downtown Nashville.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died. He was 74.More >>
Taylor Swift returned to her country roots during a surprise appearance at Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe.More >>
More than five decades ago, the British invaded America and Nashville, along with the rest of the world. (3/28/18)More >>
Music City is about to get a big dose of Rolling Stones fever! The band's mobile museum has unloaded at Municipal Auditorium. (3/28/18)More >>
The Musicians Hall of Fame gave News4 Entertainment Reporter Jimmy Carter an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what's in store, which includes an entire room dedicated to Jimi Hendrix, an iconic musician with little-known ties to Music City.More >>
The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.More >>
This group is the 58th class of artists to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.More >>
The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards are still a couple weeks away, but that didn't stop host Reba McEntire from sharing some good news!More >>
The "Violins of Hope," stringed instruments that were salvaged and restored from the Holocaust era, are now the stars of a new Nashville Symphony series and free exhibit at the Nashville Public Library opening on Monday.More >>
