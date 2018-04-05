Lady Antebellum to headline 4th of July concert in Nashville

Country group Lady Antebellum will be headlining this year's 4th of July celebration in downtown Nashville.

Chris Janson, Lucie Silvas and Shannon Sanders will also be performing at the "Let Freedom Sing!" event.

ANNOUNCED!!! The lineup for this year’s FREE #NashvilleJuly4. It’s SO great. Want to know?! Click: https://t.co/bnrEMGd23f and find out! ?????? pic.twitter.com/uf6sdfVrlQ — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) April 5, 2018

