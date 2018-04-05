Former teacher Tad Cummins expected to enter guilty plea - WSMV News 4

Former teacher Tad Cummins expected to enter guilty plea

Posted: Updated:
Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office) Tad Cummins (Source: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.

Cummins' hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the federal courthouse in Nashville.

About a year ago, an Amber Alert was issued for Cummins' 15-year-old female student in Maury County, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

After nearly 40 days on the run, Cummins was tracked down with the missing girl in a remote part of Northern California.

Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

It's unclear how much jail time Cummins could receive in exchange for his guilty plea.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

PAST COVERAGE: Teen found safe in Northern CA; Tad Cummins arrestedTad Cummins met man who eventually turned him in | California police officers recount taking Tad Cummins into custodyGirl's father sues Tad Cummins, school boardChannel 4 gets exclusive look at commune where Cummins, teen stayed | ?Looking back on the Tad Cummins' case, one year later

INTERACTIVE MAP: Key locations in the search for Tad Cummins

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.