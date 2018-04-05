Former teacher Tad Cummins expected to enter guilty plea

Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.

Cummins' hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the federal courthouse in Nashville.

About a year ago, an Amber Alert was issued for Cummins' 15-year-old female student in Maury County, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

After nearly 40 days on the run, Cummins was tracked down with the missing girl in a remote part of Northern California.

Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

It's unclear how much jail time Cummins could receive in exchange for his guilty plea.

