Former teacher Tad Cummins changes plea to guilty

Tad Cummins entered a plea of guilty to two counts involving the cross-country trip he took with a Maury County a 15-year-old high school student last year.

New details came out during a brief hearing in federal court this afternoon.

Cummins wrote a letter to his wife in July while he was in jail. He wrote “I am to blame for everything. But the devil was deeply involved.”

PAST COVERAGE: Teen found safe in Northern CA; Tad Cummins arrested | Tad Cummins met man who eventually turned him in | California police officers recount taking Tad Cummins into custody | Girl's father sues Tad Cummins, school board | Channel 4 gets exclusive look at commune where Cummins, teen stayed | Looking back on the Tad Cummins' case, one year later

Cummins admitted he took the student on a cross-country trip that began March 13, 2017. Along the way, they stole license plates in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Utah, Nevada and Oklahoma to avoid being caught.

The two bought a kayak in an attempt to paddle from California to Mexico but the water was too rough.

Cummins appeared in court shackled hand and foot, wearing a green striped prison jumpsuit and orange prison shoes.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison on the two charges, transporting a minor for sex and destroying evidence, and destroying both their cell phones.

“The Government has been ready and eager to try Mr. Cummins on the charges brought by the grand jury,” said U.S. Attorney Don Cochran. “In view of today’s development and Mr. Cummins’ decision to plead guilty, we are pleased that the victim no longer faces the possibility of enduring a lengthy trial. We applaud the efforts of the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and the many law enforcement agencies across the country that contributed to the search and ultimate rescue of the victim and the arrest of Mr. Cummins. We now look forward to the sentencing of Mr. Cummins and bringing closure to this case.”

David Boling, a public information officer for the US Attorney’s office, said prosecutors are pleased that the plea will spare the victim and her family from going to trial. Cummins will be sentenced Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Key locations in the search for Tad Cummins

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.