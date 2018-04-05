Police: Millersville man admits to sexually assaulting 5-year-old

A Millersville man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Juan N. Mendez reportedly admitted to police that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old several times over the past six months.

According to police, Mendez also admitted to having multiple victims over the past 20 years.

Mendez is charged with five counts of rape of a child and is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Detectives are trying to identify additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 615-859-2758.

