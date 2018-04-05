Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at TSA checkpoint at Nashville airport

Juan N. Mendez reportedly admitted to police that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old several times over the past six months.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
TSA agents confiscated a loaded firearm from a carry-on bag at the Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning.More >>
There has certainly been a lot of sneezing, coughing, and overall feelings of misery taking place across the Midstate. So, is it allergies? Or is it the common cold?More >>
Police and school administrators are investigating a threat made against Beech High School in Sumner County.More >>
A manhunt is underway after a police chase that began in Robertson County ended in Belle Meade.More >>
A Franklin man who has helped launch three best-selling books is in the midst of a disturbing chapter in his own life. He's being accused of molesting a child and is now suing his accuser.More >>
Firefighters encountered extra difficulties fighting the fire because there was a limited water supply.More >>
Police say the accused gunman in the shooting at a north Nashville gas station earlier this week is now in custody.More >>
Police in Gallatin are working to piece together the events that led up to Corey Williams allegedly shooting and killing his wife Lexus in front of their two children Tuesday night.More >>
The Tennessee Titans are heading into their 20th season with that nickname sporting a new look that wound up more of an update featuring some subtle changes.More >>
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
A retired Idaho Falls gynecologist is being sued for allegedly inseminating a woman and fathering her child more than 30 years ago.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.More >>
A Tennessee police officer repeatedly accused of using illegal tactics to arrest black men has been publicly rebuked by judges for the third time in his seven-year career.More >>
