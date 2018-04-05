Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at TSA checkpoint at Nashville airport

This gun was confiscated from a carry-on bag Thursday morning. (Source: TSA)

TSA agents confiscated a loaded firearm from a carry-on bag at the Nashville International Airport on Thursday morning.

The Ruger .380 caliber handgun was found in the bag at a security checkpoint around 6 a.m.

TSA agents notified the police, who then took the bag into their possession and escorted the passenger out of the area.

Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint can face criminal charges and civil penalties.

Firearms are allowed to be placed in checked baggage as long as they are declared to the airline and are unloaded and stored in a proper carrying case.

This marks the 20th gun that has been found by TSA officers at the Nashville airport so far this year. Officials say 89 guns were found last year.

