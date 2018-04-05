Police investigating threat made toward Sumner County high school

Police and school administrators are investigating a threat made against Beech High School in Sumner County.

The threat was reportedly made Wednesday night.

As a precaution, there will be extra security on Thursday at all of the Beech campuses.

Parents have received messages alerting them to the ongoing situation.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is helping to investigate the threat.

