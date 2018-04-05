Residents escape house fire in Mt. Juliet - WSMV News 4

Residents escape house fire in Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Mt. Juliet crews battled a massive house fire on Paradise Drive overnight.

Firefighters encountered extra difficulties fighting the flames because there was a limited water supply.

Police said all residents of the home were able to escape safely.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the blaze or what caused it.

News4 will update this story as it develops.

