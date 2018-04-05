Suspected gunman arrested in north Nashville gas station shooting

A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Police say the accused gunman in the shooting at a north Nashville gas station earlier this week is now in custody.

Andre Chamberlain, 52, was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly shooting the victim in the legs six times.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard.

The victim, 39-year-old Keitheon McKnight, said the suspects pulled up in their car at the gas station, but the vehicle rolled back a few feet. McKnight told police he told Chamberlain and his driver that their car wasn't in park.

That's when Chamberlain allegedly got out of the passenger seat and started arguing with McKnight and several other people at the gas station.

According to the arrest report, Chamberlain then reached into the vehicle and pulled out a handgun, firing several times. He then reportedly got back into the car, and the driver took off down Jefferson Street.

McKnight ran behind the gas station after being shot. He reportedly had six gunshot wounds to his legs and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Chamberlain is charged with attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held on $510,000 bond.

Police have identified Chamberlain's accused getaway driver as Raymond Charette. According to the arrest report, Charette admitted to police that he was there during the shooting and drove Chamberlain away after the incident. The 61-year-old is charged with felony accessory after the fact and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Detectives said they were able to identify both suspects with help from Crime Stoppers. Tips from several different residents helped police to identify the accused gunman.

