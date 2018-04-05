Move to declare that God is the source of liberty advances

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Police say the accused gunman in the shooting at a north Nashville gas station earlier this week is now in custody.More >>
Neighbors said the family was sleeping when they woke up and saw the flames around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A Tennessee police officer repeatedly accused of using illegal tactics to arrest black men has been publicly rebuked by judges for the third time in his seven-year career.More >>
A Tennessee couple was carjacked, raped and killed in 2007 and new charges including murder have been filed against a man who was convicted in federal court of being an accessory after the fact.More >>
A resolution that would change the Tennessee Constitution to say that God is the source of liberty for the state's citizens is gaining momentum.More >>
A manhunt is underway after a police chase that began in Robertson County ended in Belle Meade.More >>
A proposed tax on customers at Tennessee strip clubs is one step closer to becoming law. A bill that would charge customers $2 tax at the door passed the state Senate on Wednesday by a 25-2 vote.More >>
The Tennessee Titans are heading into their 20th season with that nickname sporting a new look that wound up more of an update featuring some subtle changes.More >>
