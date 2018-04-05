Family safely escapes house fire in Antioch

Everyone made it outside safely, including the family cat. (WSMV)

A family has been displaced after their home went up in flames overnight on Monte Carlo Drive in Antioch.

Neighbors said the family was sleeping when they woke up and saw the flames around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

All four adults are said to have made it outside safely, including the family's cat. Some of the victims suffered minor cuts and bruises, but they did not require medical treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

UPDATE:Fire crews are leaving the scene. Officials tell me that all 4 adults & the family cat were able to get out of the home safely. Some suffered a minor cuts and bruises, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.Investigators are on scene figuring out what caused the fire pic.twitter.com/pXwUOTQY7l — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) April 5, 2018

Still a very heavy firefighter presence on Monte Carlo Drive in Antioch.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/xKV5r77hzj — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) April 5, 2018

