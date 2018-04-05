Family safely escapes house fire in Antioch - WSMV News 4

Family safely escapes house fire in Antioch

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV) The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
Everyone made it outside safely, including the family cat. (WSMV) Everyone made it outside safely, including the family cat. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

A family has been displaced after their home went up in flames overnight on Monte Carlo Drive in Antioch.

Neighbors said the family was sleeping when they woke up and saw the flames around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

All four adults are said to have made it outside safely, including the family's cat. Some of the victims suffered minor cuts and bruises, but they did not require medical treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

