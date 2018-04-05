2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Antioch

Everyone made it outside safely, including the family cat. (WSMV)

Two firefighters were injured while battling flames at a home on Monte Carlo Drive in Antioch early Thursday morning.

Neighbors said the family was sleeping when they woke up and saw the flames around 3:30 a.m.

All four adults are said to have made it outside safely, including the family's cat. Some of the residents suffered minor cuts and bruises, but they did not require medical treatment.

The Red Cross is helping the four displaced adults find housing.

The injured firefighters were taken to the Vanderbilt Burn Center. One firefighter is ready to be released, but another is still being treated. The firefighters reportedly suffered burns to their ears, hands and arms.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

UPDATE:Fire crews are leaving the scene. Officials tell me that all 4 adults & the family cat were able to get out of the home safely. Some suffered a minor cuts and bruises, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.Investigators are on scene figuring out what caused the fire pic.twitter.com/pXwUOTQY7l — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) April 5, 2018

Still a very heavy firefighter presence on Monte Carlo Drive in Antioch.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/xKV5r77hzj — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) April 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.