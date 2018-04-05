1 suspect still wanted after police chase ends in Belle Meade

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Police say the accused gunman in the shooting at a north Nashville gas station earlier this week is now in custody.More >>
Neighbors said the family was sleeping when they woke up and saw the flames around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A Tennessee police officer repeatedly accused of using illegal tactics to arrest black men has been publicly rebuked by judges for the third time in his seven-year career.More >>
A Tennessee couple was carjacked, raped and killed in 2007 and new charges including murder have been filed against a man who was convicted in federal court of being an accessory after the fact.More >>
A resolution that would change the Tennessee Constitution to say that God is the source of liberty for the state's citizens is gaining momentum.More >>
A manhunt is underway after a police chase that began in Robertson County ended in Belle Meade.More >>
A proposed tax on customers at Tennessee strip clubs is one step closer to becoming law. A bill that would charge customers $2 tax at the door passed the state Senate on Wednesday by a 25-2 vote.More >>
The Tennessee Titans are heading into their 20th season with that nickname sporting a new look that wound up more of an update featuring some subtle changes.More >>
Police in Gallatin are working to piece together the events that led up to Corey Williams allegedly shooting and killing his wife Lexus in front of their two children Tuesday night.More >>
A Franklin man who has helped launch three best-selling books is in the midst of a disturbing chapter in his own life. He's being accused of molesting a child and is now suing his accuser.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
A retired Idaho Falls gynecologist is being sued for allegedly inseminating a woman and fathering her child more than 30 years ago.More >>
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.More >>
A proposed tax on customers at Tennessee strip clubs is one step closer to becoming law. A bill that would charge customers $2 tax at the door passed the state Senate on Wednesday by a 25-2 vote.More >>
Pacific Foods is now the subject of a major lawsuit after an Oregon woman claimed she found parts of a mouse in her soup.More >>
