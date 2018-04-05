1 suspect still wanted after police chase ends in Belle Meade

The suspects got out of their vehicle on Harding Pike in Belle Meade. (WSMV)

A manhunt is underway after a police chase that began in Robertson County ended in Belle Meade.

According to police, the suspects were wanted for traffic violations.

Around 1:40 a.m., Robertson County deputies and THP troopers pursued the suspects' vehicle into Davidson County.

Authorities eventually lost track of the suspects south of downtown Nashville near the I-24/I-65 split.

THP troopers later spotted the vehicle on Harding Pike overnight and briefly pursued the vehicle.

The three men got out of the car and ran away in Belle Meade.

Belle Meade officers assisted THP, and they were able to arrest one of the men immediately.

According to police, another suspect called a Lyft driver for a ride. Officers followed the Lyft driver until they could pull the vehicle over and arrest the second suspect.

One of the suspects still remains at large. Police have not released his name or description.

