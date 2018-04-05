Bill banning corporal punishment approved by House of Reps

The bill that would ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities was approved on Wednesday by the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The bill was spurred by a News4 I-Team investigation that discovered that students with special needs were paddled at a higher rate at dozens of Midstate schools.

The findings prompted an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller, which echoed the I-Team’s finding across the state.

The bill will need to pass the full Senate.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.