Bill banning corporal punishment approved by House of Reps - WSMV News 4

Bill banning corporal punishment approved by House of Reps

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The bill that would ban corporal punishment for students with disabilities was approved on Wednesday by the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The bill was spurred by a News4 I-Team investigation that discovered that students with special needs were paddled at a higher rate at dozens of Midstate schools.

The findings prompted an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller, which echoed the I-Team’s finding across the state.

The bill will need to pass the full Senate.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.