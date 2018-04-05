Strip club tax passes in the Senate

A proposed tax on customers at Tennessee strip clubs is one step closer to becoming law.

A bill that would charge customers $2 tax at the door passed the state Senate on Wednesday by a 25-2 vote.

The money raised from the tax would benefit survivors of sex trafficking, paying for things like more beds and programs at sex trafficking rehab centers.

State Rep. Darren Jernigan, the House sponsor, said he modeled the bill after a similar proposal in Texas.

