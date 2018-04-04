Microburst causes storm damage in Hopkinsville

The roof of Blackhawk Bakery was blown off during Tuesday's microburst in Hopkinsville. (WSMV)

Severe thunderstorms slammed Hopkinsville on Tuesday night with torrential downpours and damaging wind, fording a popular business to close its doors.

Most of downtown Hopkinsville fared pretty well during the storms, except for Blackhawk Bakery.

“When the rain started, it was real light,” said Marsha Snyder, who works at the bakery. “By the time we got to the stop light, it was a downpour with the hail and by the time we rounded the corner, the roof was off.”

It was just that quick. The storm that inflicted all the damage raced across southern Kentucky at a blazing 65 mph, very fast even by spring storm standards.

“I walked in last night and it was water going everywhere,” said Kenneth Snyder. “The roof was hanging over the edge. We didn’t know it was hanging until we went in and seen all the water and then we came back out.”

A Microburst, not a tornado, caused the damage, seemingly confined to one street corner.

Businesses across the street, like Whistle Stop Donuts, survived the storm untouched.

Despite the destruction, employees’ spirits remain high.

“It’ll be OK. We’ll get it together,” said Marsha Snyder.

“It sets you back a little bit for a while, but then you get back up and go again,” said Kenneth Snyder.

It was sunny on Wednesday and there should be more of the same on Thursday, just what the workers need to get the roof repaired and Blackhawk Bakery reopened.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.