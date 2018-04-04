Gallatin murder victim had restraining order against husband

Police in Gallatin are working to piece together the events that led up to Corey Williams allegedly shooting and killing his wife Lexus in front of their two children Tuesday night.

Neighbors on Buffalo Ridge tell News4 they heard several shots from their street and then saw Williams flee the scene.

Witness Tabithia Graves performed CPR on Lexus Williams after the shooting.

“I could see that her head was on the steering wheel and the children were in the back seat,” she said. “I yelled to Eric ‘You need to call 911 now.’”

Graves’ husband Eric said neighbors took Williams’ children, ages 2 and 3 out of the car immediately.

“Seeing those kids and the look in their eyes, you don’t forget things like that,” he added. “You won’t forget something like that. It’s just etched in your mind.”

News4 has learned Lexus Williams was interviewed by police following a domestic violence incident with her husband on March 23.

According to court documents, she told investigators she was “terrified Corey was going to kill her” and “she saw the rage in his eyes” when he pointed a gun at her during an argument in their bedroom.

Corey Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

A judge set the bond at $7,500 and he was released from jail the same day with an order of protection that said he had to stay away from his wife.

"It's just a sad situation knowing there were so many warning signals,” Eric Graves said. "The signs were all there pointing towards something drastic happening like it did last night."

