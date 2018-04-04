Resolution denouncing neo-Nazis dies again in Tennessee

Few things could get a Nashville Predators fan madder Wednesday than a particular call. A goal in the last second would have tied Tuesday night's game between the Panthers and the Preds. That's not how it went. The National Hockey League disallowed the goal.More >>
A Franklin man who has helped launch three best-selling books is in the midst of a disturbing chapter in his own life. He's being accused of molesting a child and is now suing his accuser.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.More >>
A resolution denouncing neo-Nazis and white nationalists has died in the Tennessee legislature for the second time in recent weeks.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
