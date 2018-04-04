Resolution denouncing neo-Nazis dies again in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A resolution denouncing neo-Nazis and white nationalists has died in the Tennessee legislature for the second time in recent weeks.

The Tennessean reports House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, requested Monday that the resolution be withdrawn from consideration by the Delayed Bills Committee.

Last week, Williams had introduced the resolution, which was nearly identical to one Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, had filed in the wake of August's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Clemmons' resolution was killed in a subcommittee last month.

Williams' resolution omitted a paragraph from Clemmons' that urged law enforcement to recognize white nationalist groups as "domestic terrorist organizations."

In a statement, Williams said the resolution couldn't be amended to incorporate feedback from other Republicans, though he didn't elaborate on the concerns expressed.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

