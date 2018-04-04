Former teen dance instructor faces more sex charges

Ross McCord faces additional sex charges filed against him in Davidson County. He was arrested in Franklin in December 2017. (Source: Franklin PD)

A former instructor at a Franklin dance studio has had additional charges statutory rape-related charges filed against him in Davidson County, according to Franklin police.

The Davidson County Grand Jury recently indicted Ross McCord on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and solicitation of a minor that occurred against the original victim in Davidson County.

McCord was a former dance instructor at DC Dance Factory in Franklin.

He was arrested on Dec. 7 in Franklin on sex charges involving a 14-year-old girl. Franklin police began investigating on Oct. 24, 2017, after the girl’s parents came forward.

McCord, of Brentwood, had been a teen dance instructor for the last 10 years.

He remained jailed in Davidson County on a $75,000 bond. He is due in court on April 11.

