Former teen dance instructor faces more sex charges

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
A former instructor at a Franklin dance studio has had additional charges statutory rape-related charges filed against him in Davidson County.More >>
A former instructor at a Franklin dance studio has had additional charges statutory rape-related charges filed against him in Davidson County.More >>
Few things could get a Nashville Predators fan madder Wednesday than a particular call. A goal in the last second would have tied Tuesday night's game between the Panthers and the Preds. That's not how it went. The National Hockey League disallowed the goal.More >>
Few things could get a Nashville Predators fan madder Wednesday than a particular call. A goal in the last second would have tied Tuesday night's game between the Panthers and the Preds. That's not how it went. The National Hockey League disallowed the goal.More >>
If you’re young or new to town and want to know more about the Civil Rights movement and how it impacted Nashville, a room at the downtown Nashville library is the perfect place to learn.More >>
If you’re young or new to town and want to know more about the Civil Rights movement and how it impacted Nashville, a room at the downtown Nashville library is the perfect place to learn.More >>
The woman who opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday practiced shooting at a gun range hours before the attack, police said.More >>
The woman who opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday practiced shooting at a gun range hours before the attack, police said.More >>
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >>
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.More >>
Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.More >>
An Antioch home struck by lightning was declared a total loss by officials. Homes on both sides of the house were also damaged by fire.More >>
An Antioch home struck by lightning was declared a total loss by officials. Homes on both sides of the house were also damaged by fire.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
The suspects pried their way into the store with a crowbar early Wednesday morning.More >>
The suspects pried their way into the store with a crowbar early Wednesday morning.More >>
Filip Forsberg's apparent tying goal with 0.6 seconds left was disallowed due to goalie interference, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.More >>
Filip Forsberg's apparent tying goal with 0.6 seconds left was disallowed due to goalie interference, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.More >>