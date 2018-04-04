Preds fans sound off on controversial NHL call

Few things could get a Nashville Predators fan madder today than a particular call. A goal in the last second would have tied Tuesday night's game between the Panthers and the Preds. That's not how it went. The National Hockey League disallowed the goal.



"I saw the Pred hit the puck into the goal," said four-year-old Tate Smith, standing outside Bridgestone Arena. "We saw."



"The whole house erupted," said Tate's mother, Anna Smith. "We were really excited."



"It was so exciting when we were watching it last night on TV," said Preds fan Gary Dumas. "We were just thrilled we got to tie it up and go into overtime. When the call came back, it was just ridiculous. I just couldn't believe it."

"When they called it back, we saw no goalie interference," Anna Smith continued. "We were really disappointed. We thought we kind of got a bad deal on that one. That's the nicest way we can put it. We want to be good sports. We were shocked. We were just like, 'what are they seeing?' We didn't see anything at all. We thought it was a legitimate goal. We were just really disappointed."



"They weren't standing with us, I'll tell you that," said Karis Nitz, referring to the NHL.

"It was completed rigged," added Wes Lawrence.

Several said they couldn't repeat their first words after the call.



"What I said? Nothing good," said Nitz. "Are you blanking kidding me?!"



"The explanation was horrible, and it came from Toronto," Lawrence continued. "It had nothing to do with the actual officials on the ice."

Fans Wednesday said they can't stay blue for long.



"Nope. Nope. We just carry on," said Dumas. "Next game, that'll be it, and we just want to clinch first and then we're all set to go. My family, we're day one season ticket holders. Every year we've said this is the year, and we're hoping this is the one. Go Predators. That's it."



"You just have to move forward," said Anna Smith. "We look forward to games tomorrow night and Saturday night."



"Stanley Cup baby! Bringing it home. All the way!" said Lawrence. "We're in a good position for the rest of our season. We'll just stand with our Preds. We know they're going to bring it home. Full support."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.